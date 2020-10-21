What you need to know
- Quibi is shutting its doors.
- The nascent short-form video streaming platform launched in April this year.
- The company is reportedly looking to sell off its original content.
The video streaming business is far more cutthroat than you might think. Case in point: Quibi, the streaming platform that billed itself as the Netflix for short-form content designed for millennials on mobile devices, is shutting down just six months after its launch, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The company had previously raised $1.7 billion in funding and invested about a billion of that into its own original programming, but apparently to no avail.
Though it was able to court big-name celebrities to its platform, including Laurence Fishburne (of Matrix fame), Anna Kendrick, Christopher Waltz, and Steven Spielberg among others, the platform was simply unable to attract the viewers needed to recoup its investments. According to at least one estimate, the company lost almost 90 percent of its 910,000 subscribers after their initial 3-month trial finished. And though the company denies these claims, it has also refused to provide subscriber numbers.
Interestingly, the news comes just two days after the company announced a departure from its mobile-only strategy with the launch of new Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV apps aimed at responding to the shift in consumer habits owing to the pandemic and the new reality of working from home.
The company's founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg, has reportedly been peddling the company's billion-dollar original programs to any number of buyers in recent months, from Apple and Facebook to NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia, but without much luck. Despite the two Emmys it's won and the cornucopia of celebrities to back it up, it seems like no one's really interested in Quibi's unique take on entertainment.
Chromecast with Google TV
A worthy successor to the original Chromecast, the new Chromecast with Google TV can stream 4K HDR videos up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second and also supports Dolby Vision. And if you're in Canada, you get six months of Netflix for free!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best Samsung phone you can buy
Samsung makes a lot of phones — from $1,300 flagships with insane 50x zoom cameras to $250 budget phones with massive batteries. These are the best Samsung phones you need to know about in 2020.
Tales From the Galaxy's Edge trailer wields The Force and a release date
Stories far and wide reveal The Force in this full-length Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge trailer, coming next month for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.
Review: Amazon's new duo of Echo Dots are a roundabout success
At its fall 2020 event, Amazon unveiled an entirely new design for its Echo smart speaker lineup, featuring a soft, spherical design on the standard Echo (4th Gen) and the three flavors of Echo Dot (4th Gen). We took a look at the Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (4th Gen) to see how much they've improved over the previous generation and let you know if we think you should buy...
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.