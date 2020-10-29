Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim RyanSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan was recently interviewed by GamesIndustry.biz.
  • In the interview, he explained that Sony is seeing high engagement with the PS4 audience right now due to the global pandemic.
  • Ryan also states that it is "crucial" to support the PS4 audience through 2022.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, talked about the upcoming launch of the PS5 and supporting the highly-successful PS4 in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz. Ryan mentions that "our eyes" have been lifted regarding the number of new PS4 players during the ongoing pandemic and that because this audience will make up the majority of PlayStation owners through at least 2022, it is "crucial" to keep them engaged.

While we don't have specific details at this time, it's likely Ryan is referring to launching more major PlayStation exclusives on both PS4 and PS5. This could include titles like the next God of War, though we'll have to wait for direct confirmation. PS4 sales have stayed strong, with over 113.8 million consoles shipped as of Sony's Q2 financial report.

Some other interesting observations from Ryan include how sheer console sales aren't a perfect metric and that overall platform engagement is now more important. He also states that a rise in female protagonists has led to a rise in women playing PlayStation, referring to characters such as Ellie and Aloy in The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon Forbidden West, respectively.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the launch games include Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

