Carli and Jen try to explain what the hell Death Stranding even is, while Rebecca tells us all about Pokemon Sword and Shield!
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LINKS:
- Dontnod Entertainment and Microsoft reveal 'Tell Me Why,' focuses on transgender hero | Windows Central
- Pokémon Sword and Shield: Everything you need to know | iMore
