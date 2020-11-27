Great cables can really change the connectivity experience. While there are plenty of low-cost cables that come at only a few bucks on Amazon, these cables usually don't support the latest standard, don't often last long, and ultimately cost more than they're worth considering you have to buy new ones all the time. That's exactly where iVANKY comes in, with a range of high-end DisplayPort cables that don't break the bank, and in fact, are even cheaper for Black Friday.
There are four iVANKY DisplayPort cable models on offer, and they're all very inexpensive. There are models for users who simply want a DisplayPort cable that supports the latest standards, and there are HDMI to DisplayPort cables, and so on. Safe to say, no matter what you need, iVANKY should offer something for your needs.
We've been using iVANKY's DisplayPort cables for a while now to find out just how well they perform.
Models
As mentioned, there are four iVANKY DisplayPort cables on offer by the company, and those cables come in varying lengths. Here's a quick rundown.
The first cable is the basic iVANKY DisplayPort 1.2 cable, which is so high-end, that it has actually become the Amazon Choice pick for DisplayPort cables, thanks to its 4.7 star average rating and over 8K reviews. The cable is available in a range of colors, including 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet, 10 feet, and 15 feet, so there should be something for the vast majority of users.
The next model is an upgraded version of that top-selling cable. It supports 4K, and has new tin plates to better shield against interference for a slightly more stable connection. This cable is available in 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet, and 10 feet options.
Next is the iVANKY DisplayPort 1.4 cable, which supports 4K video at up to an impressive 144Hz, or 8K video at 60Hz. That's pretty impressive -- and means you'll get clear movement on the display without dropped frames. The cable is available in 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet, 10 feet, and 15 feet.
Last but not least is the iVANKY DisplayPort to HDMI cable, which is perfect for those who want to use a HDMI screen with their DisplayPort-only computer. It supports a 4K resolution at up to 60Hz, and offers a latch-free design to easily remove the cable without damaging the port itself. This cable is available in 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet, and 15 feet options. Keep in mind that it is uni-directional, so it only supports a DisplayPort computer or source, and HDMI display.
Design and build
The first thing to notice about these cables, no matter which model you go for, is how well-built they are. No matter which model you go for, and no matter which length of it you get, the cable is clearly strong and able to withstand any day-to-day abuse that you can throw at it.
That strong build largely takes the form of a braided nylon sleeve that protects the cable from any twists, pinches, or anything else that could usually damage a cable. The connectors are high quality too. They're seamlessly integrated into the rest of the cable to prevent them from being a breaking point for the cable -- essentially meaning that from tip to tip, the cable is strong and durable.
Low cost and high quality
Ultimately, iVANKY's DisplayPort cables are kind of a no-brainer. They're relatively inexpensive, but offer a far superior build quality than most of the other options in the price range. Add the fact that the cables are available in a range of different sizes and models, and there's something there for everyone.
You can get iVANKY DisplayPort cables for yourself straight from iVANKY's online store.
A great all-around DisplayPort cable
iVANKY DisplayPort 1.2 Cable
A great option at a low price
The iVANKY DisplayPort 1.2 cable offers a great build quality and a low price tag, making it the DisplayPort cable to beat in this price range.
An upgrade to the best
iVANKY DisplayPort 1.2 Cable (Upgraded)
Strong, sleek, and stylish
This cable is an upgrade to the original iVANKY DisplayPort cable, offering a slightly sleeker design and an inredible build quality.
8K-Capable DisplayPort
iVANKY DisplayPort 1.4 Cable
Future-proofing your cable
If you want a cable that will last well into the 8K era, the iVANKY DisplayPOrt 1.4 cable is the way to go. It's super strong and well-designed, and supports 8K at up to 60Hz.
DisplayPort to HDMI
iVANKY DisplayPort to HDMI Cable
A versatile cable for any situation
Perhaps you need a cable to convert a DisplayPort signal to a HDMI one -- in which case it's worth getting the iVANKY DisplayPort to HDMI cable. This cable supports a 4K resolution at 60Hz, and is well-built for longevity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cards against Humanity and Exploding Kittens on sale for Black Friday
Some of the best card games and board games are on sale today for Black Friday. If you don't have them already, you should definitely check out Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens.
Spotify is back up after morning outage
Popular music streaming service Spotify is experiencing an outage in some parts of the world.
Don't buy an Android tablet this Black Friday — get the iPad Mini instead
It's small, powerful, and more affordable than ever during Black Friday. The incredible iPad Mini is on sale right now, and even if you love Android, it's well worth your attention.
These are the best cases for your brand new Pixel 4a 5G!
The Pixel 4a 5G looks boring in Just Black, but we can fix that! These cases are fun, fashionable, functional, and ready to carry your Pixel 4a 5G into the future.