When buying a smartphone, there are a lot of factors to consider — battery life, screen size, and camera quality, just to name a few. In addition to all of that, you also need to think about what sort of condition you want the phone to be in.

Buying a new phone is typically the more expensive way to go, but you also have the guarantee of the warranty it comes with and peace of mind that you're the only person who's owned it. Used phones can often be the source of great savings, but you need to be careful you're buying through a reliable source and that you can trust the individual seller.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about whether they prefer buying new or used, and this is what they had to say.

What do you think? Is it better to buy new or used smartphones?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.