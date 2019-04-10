I've always wanted to know what it would be like to put my head inside of Iron Man's mask. Anytime I watched the movies, I fell in love with the way the screen looked from the inside of his helmet. All the scanners, notifications, stats, and information displayed on the screen using an augmented reality view has always sparked my interest. Now, it's going to be something none of us have to dream about anymore. Iron Man VR is coming sometime this year as a PlayStation VR exclusive and I'm already at the edge of my seat. Ryan Payton and his studio, Camafloj, got permission from Jay Ong, the head of Marvel Games, to make an Iron Man game inside of a virtual reality (VR) headset. The team has been working diligently for a few years on this creation and the world is close to seeing it release to the public for play. Are you ready to join this super secret boy band as Iron Man? Well, get ready! What is gameplay like in Iron Man VR?

The simulation for flying functions much as it does in the movies. In order to direct flying, you have to point your PlayStation Move controllers, palms down, and use the buttons to control the thrusters. This will give you the controls to fly around in the game. Following the same mechanics, if you point your palms at a target, you can fire your Repulsor Beams to take out enemies. While all of this is happening, your screen is covered with the iconic Iron Man helmet vision. Locators lock on enemies, your health is displayed at the bottom of the screen, and Jarvis has a few notifications for information for you while you play. Everything about this game fully immerses you into what it's like to be Iron Man and I am SO here for it. Will the story follow any of the movies in Iron Man VR?

While it would be incredibly fun to play out any of the scenes from the movies, the folks over at Camafloj have something special planned for us. The story of Iron Man VR is completely original and "built from the ground up" based on an interview done over at VentureBeat with Dean Takahashi. Payton promises the inspiration was pulled from the comics and films, but the story was entirely crafted in the studio for the players. We all know the story of Tony Stark. This self-proclaimed "Genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist" had quite the story arch over the course of the Marvel movies, and that's not even taking into consideration the arch from the comics that started back in 1963. So, what kind of Tony Stark are we going to see in this game? The cocky, selfish, and cold-hearted man who is still coping with his parent's death with alcohol and women? The stern, tough-loving, and blunt fatherly figure who is trying to be a "parent" to Peter Parker? Or any of the other possibilities based on the timelines of his story? Regardless, I'm sure we're going to hear two sarcastic comments at least every five minutes and I'm looking forward to pulling more quotes for my mental vault of comebacks. Release date information for Iron Man VR