Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series has proven to be rather impressive. Whether we're talking about the regular Note 20 or the more expensive Note 20 Ultra, both phones bring a lot to the table that's worth getting excited about.
It shouldn't come as any surprise that Samsung's newest Notes are quality handsets, but what is it about them specifically that's so great?
A few Note 20/Note 20 Ultra owners recently got to talking about some of their favorite features. Here's what they said:
All of this got us to wondering — If you could change one thing about the Galaxy Note 20, what would it be?
