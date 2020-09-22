Samsung One UI 2.5 on Galaxy Note 20 UltraSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series has proven to be rather impressive. Whether we're talking about the regular Note 20 or the more expensive Note 20 Ultra, both phones bring a lot to the table that's worth getting excited about.

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Samsung's newest Notes are quality handsets, but what is it about them specifically that's so great?

A few Note 20/Note 20 Ultra owners recently got to talking about some of their favorite features. Here's what they said:

o4liberty

I have the regular note 20 since launch day and so far it's been a flawless device no lag or app issues at all. Battery is slightly better than my 10+ but not much. The only issue I had was an app would not load I contacted the developer and now it's fixed. Honestly this has been the best Android to date for me hands down. How many others out there have had a flawless device so far.

dafish1

I traded in a Note 9 and prefer the Ultra except for one thing. The fingerprint scanner on the back of the Note 9 was the best I've ever used and more convenient in my opinion.

BerryBubbles

I purchased the Note 20 Ultra &amp; I think I picked the right year to purchase my first Note. I am really enjoying it &amp; finally have a device that takes amazing pictures that I can actually view on a PC &amp; not cringe at the results. :)

tadpoles

I've had a flawless experience with the Note 20 and the Note 20U. The Note 20U's battery life is not as good as the Note 20's but I'm rarely far from a charger. That aside, they've been great devices.

All of this got us to wondering — If you could change one thing about the Galaxy Note 20, what would it be?

Join the conversation in the forums!