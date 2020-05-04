My relationship with Stadia has been — complicated. When the service was initially announced over a year ago at GDC 2019, I quickly placed my pre-order for the Founder's Edition and was ecstatic to get my hands on it. A few months later in September of that year, I canceled my pre-order. Google captivated my nerd heart with the idea of being able to play my favorite games on any screen I wanted, all without the need for downloads, installs, or updates of any kind. The concept is still just as cool as it's ever been, but leading up to Stadia's launch in November 2019, it became quickly apparent that the service was going to go through some growing pains. We initially gave Stadia a 2.5 out of 5-star review, and three months later in March 2020, revisited it to see how things were going. Even with months to improve and polish things up, we once again gave it that 2.5 rating — citing a heap of missing features Google was previously hyping up, a tiny game library, and no iOS support (among other things). Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

Throughout all of this, I've been following Stadia from the sidelines as an outsider looking in. That changed at the beginning of April, however, when Google launched a two-month free trial of Stadia Pro for everyone to try it for themselves. I've been using Stadia off and on since then, and my thoughts on the service are more twisted than ever. Let's start with the good. I've messed around with other streaming services like GeForce Now and Shadow, and at least in my own experience, Stadia has far and away been the most reliable. Input lag is virtually non-existent, games boot up quickly, and it genuinely feels like I'm playing a game locally installed on my iMac. Playing games on Stadia feels every bit as fast and responsive as it does on a console. The visual quality does look lower than what I get on my Xbox One S or PS4 Pro, but as far as the overall feeling of playing a game, Stadia nails it shockingly well. Google's boastful talk of machine learning and predicting player moves to improve quality can be a little eye-roll worthy at times, but damn if it doesn't work. I also adore how dead simple the user interface for Stadia is. With GeForce Now and Shadow, you need to install dedicated desktop apps in order to start playing. The first time I tried playing Apex Legends on Shadow, I had to spend nearly two hours troubleshooting because the client kept bugging out. With Stadia, all I do is open Google Chrome, go to the Stadia website, click the game I want to play, and I'm done. This is one of the biggest selling points of the service, and Google has absolutely nailed it. I've yet to use a game streaming service that's so easy to use, and that simplicity and reliability have me wanting to come back for more in a way its competitors have not. At its core, I'd argue that Stadia is darn near perfect. I know giving the service that much praise is an unpopular thing to do, but I stand by it. If the purpose of a game streaming platform is to make it as easy as possible to play your games without any noticeable lag, that's precisely what Google delivers with Stadia.