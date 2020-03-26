2019's Huawei P30 Pro may not have been very well-known here in the U.S., but at AC, it holds up as one of our favorite phones of that year. It had outstanding cameras, great performance, and some of the best battery life on the market.

Eager to one-up itself for 2020, Huawei is trying to do just that with the P40 and P40 Pro. These two phones have all the makings for what you'd want to see in a modern Android flagship, including OLED displays, Huawei's top-of-the-line silicon, beefy battery capacities, and much more.

Whether you're interested in the P40 or P40 Pro, here are all of the specs both phones are packing.