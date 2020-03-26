2019's Huawei P30 Pro may not have been very well-known here in the U.S., but at AC, it holds up as one of our favorite phones of that year. It had outstanding cameras, great performance, and some of the best battery life on the market.
Eager to one-up itself for 2020, Huawei is trying to do just that with the P40 and P40 Pro. These two phones have all the makings for what you'd want to see in a modern Android flagship, including OLED displays, Huawei's top-of-the-line silicon, beefy battery capacities, and much more.
Whether you're interested in the P40 or P40 Pro, here are all of the specs both phones are packing.
|Category
|P40
|P40 Pro
|Operating System
|EMUI 10
Based on Android 10
|EMUI 10
Based on Android 10
|Display
|6.62-inches
OLED
2340 x 1080
|6.53-inches
OLED
2400 x 1176
|Processor
|Huawei Kirin 990
|Huawei Kirin 990
|Graphics
|16-core Mali G76
|16-core Mali-G76
|Memory
|8GB RAM
|8GB RAM
|Storage
|128GB
|256GB
|Expandable Storage
|NM SD Card (up to 256GB)
|NM SD Card (up to 256GB)
|Rear Camera 1
|40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.8 aperture
|40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.6 aperture
|Rear Camera 2
|16MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera
f/2.2 aperture
|40MP Cine Camera
f/1.8 aperture
|Rear Camera 3
|8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture
|8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture
|Rear Camera 4
|❌
|3D Depth Sensing Camera
|Front Camera
|24MP
f/2.0 aperture
|32MP
f/2.0 aperture
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
|Connectivity
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC
|Ports
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Battery
|4,200 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|Charging
|40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge
|40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge
|Water Resistance
|IP53
|IP68
|Dimensions
|160.8mm x 76.1mm x 8.4mm
|158.1mm x 73.1mm x 8.8mm
|Weight
|196g
|198g
|Colors
|Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black
|Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black
