2019's Huawei P30 Pro may not have been very well-known here in the U.S., but at AC, it holds up as one of our favorite phones of that year. It had outstanding cameras, great performance, and some of the best battery life on the market.

Eager to one-up itself for 2020, Huawei is trying to do just that with the P40 and P40 Pro. These two phones have all the makings for what you'd want to see in a modern Android flagship, including OLED displays, Huawei's top-of-the-line silicon, beefy battery capacities, and much more.

Whether you're interested in the P40 or P40 Pro, here are all of the specs both phones are packing.

Category P40 P40 Pro
Operating System EMUI 10
Based on Android 10		 EMUI 10
Based on Android 10
Display 6.62-inches
OLED
2340 x 1080		 6.53-inches
OLED
2400 x 1176
Processor Huawei Kirin 990 Huawei Kirin 990
Graphics 16-core Mali G76 16-core Mali-G76
Memory 8GB RAM 8GB RAM
Storage 128GB 256GB
Expandable Storage NM SD Card (up to 256GB) NM SD Card (up to 256GB)
Rear Camera 1 40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.8 aperture		 40MP SuperSensing Camera
f/1.6 aperture
Rear Camera 2 16MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera
f/2.2 aperture		 40MP Cine Camera
f/1.8 aperture
Rear Camera 3 8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture		 8MP Telephoto Camera
f/2.4 aperture
Rear Camera 4 3D Depth Sensing Camera
Front Camera 24MP
f/2.0 aperture		 32MP
f/2.0 aperture
Security In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock		 In-screen fingerprint sensor
Face unlock
Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC		 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC
Ports USB-C USB-C
Battery 4,200 mAh 4,500 mAh
Charging 40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge		 40W Huawei SuperCharge
27W Huawei Wireless SuperCharge
Water Resistance IP53 IP68
Dimensions 160.8mm x 76.1mm x 8.4mm 158.1mm x 73.1mm x 8.8mm
Weight 196g 198g
Colors Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black		 Cosmic Purple
Emerald Green
Space Silver
Black

