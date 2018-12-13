December's been a rocky month so far for Huawei. The company's been faced with a difficult time throughout all of 2018, but on December 1, CFO Wanzhou Meng was arrested by authorities in Canada. Meng has since been granted bail, and while you'd think something along these lines might cause for a big rift in the company, a new report from Bloomberg indicates that the exact opposite has been happening.

At the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, Bloomberg reports that the company has a top-secret research team that's actively working on technology that'll help it become less and less dependent on the United States.