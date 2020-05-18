The U.S. Commerce Department had announced a new rule change last week, aimed at cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers. According to Nikkei, Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC has stopped taking new orders from Huawei in response to the new restrictions.

Citing multiple sources, the publication says the decision was difficult for TSMC as Huawei is its second-biggest client. All of the Kirin mobile processors designed by Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon were so far manufactured by TSMC. In addition to mobile processors, Huawei depended heavily on TSMC for its AI processors and networking chips as well.

The new rules, which are aimed at targeting Huawei and its subsidiaries, makes it mandatory for foreign chipmakers to get a license from the U.S. before supplying any chips to the Chinese company. However, chipmakers can continue to supply chips that went into production before May 15 until September 14. For all other shipments, however, a license will be required.

Even though Huawei hasn't revealed what it plans to do next, the company did suggest last month that it could switch to Samsung for chip supplies. Apart from Samsung, the company is said to be considering buying chips from China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) as well.

In a statement sent to The Verge, Huawei said: