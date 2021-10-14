What you need to know The HTC Vive Flow are lightweight smart glasses that wirelessly connect to Android phones to stream content and apps.

The new hardware focuses on meditation, brain training, business collaboration, and watching TV shows or movies than running demanding games or apps.

Coming this November for $499 with preorders beginning today.

HTC announced the new Vive Flow smart glasses at the company's Go with the Flow event on Thursday after teasing the hardware with pictures of its carrying case last month. The Vive Flow is not a standalone virtual reality headset like the Oculus Quest 2, but a pair of immersive glasses that connect wirelessly to a 5G Android smartphone and can stream apps, TV shows, and movies with the phone used as a controller. The device contains screens that support a 100-degree field of view, 3.2K resolution, and 75 Hz refresh rate alongside full 3D spatial audio which can also connect to external Bluetooth speakers. The lightweight glasses weigh at just 189 grams, or almost half a pound, with magnetic connections to swap out face gaskets and an active cooling system that pulls warm air away from the person's face. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more