While Zack Snyder was there during the filming of Justice League, he eventually stepped down from his role following a family tragedy in 2017 and it was then that Joss Whedon took over the film's post-production. However, Whedon also worked on the film's script and rewrote a great deal of it while filming.

For years now fans of DC's Justice League have wondered what the 2017 film would have been like if Joss Whedon hadn't stepped in to take over for Zack Snyder during the film's post-production phase. Well the wait is over as Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to premiere on HBO Max and we have all the details on how you can stream the new version of the film online.

Now though, DC comics fans will get to see Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League in its entirety. Unlike the 2017 version of the film which had a runtime of 120 minutes or two hours, the Snyder Cut has a runtime of 242 minutes or just over two hours. This makes sense as streaming a four-hour film at home is much easier than watching it at a movie theater. In fact, Snyder originally intended to release Justice League in two parts with part two releasing two years after part one.

If you haven't seen the 2017 film yet, Justice League tells the story of DC's most popular superheroes including Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) uniting as one team for the first time to take on the alien military officer Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

In addition to giving fans the opportunity to see loads of unused footage from Justice League, the Snyder Cut will also bring back Jared Leto's Joker from the film Suicide Squad for a special cameo.

Whether you're a huge DC comics fan that wants to see your favorite superheroes join forces or you're just interested in seeing the differences between the Snyder Cut and 2017's Justice League, we'll show you how to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League online from anywhere in the world.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: When and where?

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning on Thursday, March 18. The film is rated R and has a runtime of 242 minutes or just over four hours so prepare accordingly.

How to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so.

Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, Insecure, Westworld as well as Wonder Woman 1984, and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.

HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League online.