Indicating just how ferocious the competition has been in this year's FedExCup playoffs, big names such as Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Speith, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Ian Poulter have all missed out on qualifying for this year's finale.

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson head up a field of 30 of the most in-form golfers in the running to win the FedExCup and its $15 million jackpot. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the PGA Tour Championship with our guide below.

World No 1 Johnson enters this week's action at the top of the standings and begins on 10 under par as per the event's strokes-based advantage system.

That puts him two shots ahead of Jon Rahm whose storming display at Olympia Fields last week was capped by a stunning 66-foot birdie to defeat Johnson.

Justin Thomas begins three strokes back in third ahead of Webb Simpson, with Collin Morikawa rounding off the top five following his victories at the Workday Charity Open and the PGA Championship.

Last year's FedExCup champion Rory McIilroy isn't out of the reckoning and will tee off with a score of three under, but will need to be at the peak if he is to mount a defence of his title.

Read on to find out how to watch the PGA Tour Championship no matter where you are in the world.

2020 PGA Tour Championship FedExCup: Where and when?

The 2020 PGA Tour Championship finale takes place at East Lake in Atlanta Georgia from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7.

US coverage is exclusive to NBC and its Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK

Play starts at 1pm ET/10am PT on Thursday in the US and 6pm BST in the UK.

Watch 2020 FedExCup PGA Tour Championship online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the action from Atlanta further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2020 PGA Tour Championship, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

