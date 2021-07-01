Best friends Twig, Leaf, Very Berry and Rocksy are back with ten brand-new episodes from the backyard and we have all the details on how you can watch DreamWorks' animated series The Mighty Ones online.

Created and executive produced by Gravity Falls' Sunil Hall and Samurai Jack's Lynne Naylor, the first season of The Mighty Ones first premiered on Hulu and NBC's streaming service Peacock last year. The show stars Josh Brener (Twig), Alex Cazares (Very Berry), Jessica McKenna (Rocksy) and Jimmy Tatro (Leaf) with guest stars Fortune Feimster as "Vibez", Manila Luzon as "Firefly" and Stephen Root as "Bernard".

The animated series tells the story of a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry that live in a suburban backyard. Off in the distance they can see a trio of humans (whose backyard they live in) that they mistake for gods due to their much larger and imposing size. Although the self-proclaimed Mighty Ones are small, their misadventures in the backyard are big.

In the show's second season, The Mighty Ones continue to explore their backyard wonderland and learn more about the strange creatures including caterpillars, birds, rabbits, rats and more they share it with.

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting the release of the second season of the show or are a fan of DreamWorks Animation's work on movies like Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon or Netflix's Troll Hunters, we'll show you how to watch The Mighty Ones from anywhere in the world.

The Mighty Ones Season 2: When and where?

Season 2 of DreamWorks' The Mighty Ones will premiere on Thursday, July 1. There are a total of ten 23-minute episodes in season 2 and they will all be available to watch at once on Hulu. While you can catch up on past episodes of the show on Hulu, all of season 1 is also available to watch on Peacock.

How to watch The Mighty Ones in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Hulu subscription, you'll be able to watch all 10 brand-new episodes of The Mighty Ones when season 2 premieres on Thursday, July 1. However, if you haven't signed up yet, Hulu is currently offering a 1-week free trial which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself.

If you're thinking about signing up for Hulu, keep in mind that there is also a Disney Plus Bundle available that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99. If you just want to watch The Mighty Ones on Hulu though, then the service's Basic plan costs $5.99 per month while its ad-free Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $64.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 60 live TV channels.