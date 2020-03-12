Things begin in earnest this weekend with Selection Sunday when the NCAA's Selection Committee reveal the full tournament bracket, including teams and seedings. The action technically starts on Tuesday, March 17 in Dayton, Ohio with the opening pair of play-in games, however the March Madness chaos doesn't truly gets underway until the afternoon of Thursday, March 19, when the first of 32 first-round showdowns tips off. This signals the start of four days of near non-stop action that doesn't relent until the Sweet 16 participants are determined. Due to the Coronavirus, the NCAA has decided not to let fans attend the games, so the only way to watch this year will be via a live stream.

The basketball bonanza that is March Madness is upon us, with the 64 best college basketball teams in the USA set to battle it out in a hectic three weeks of balls and hoops. With a long list of fairytale stories and famous upsets, the NCAA tournament rarely fails in delivering sporting drama and has become one of the hallmarks of American sport.

Week two sees the remaining 'Elite Eight' battle it out with the winners of each region before heading into the final week's 'Final Four' showdown where the eventual national champions will be crowned.

The Kansas Jayhawks currently lead the betting for this year's tournament after finishing the season 28-3 SU through 31 games, and feature seven-foot Nigerian centre Udoka Azubuike who many predict will be the stand out player of this year's tournament. Gonzaga, led by the 13.6 point-averaging French forward Killian Tillie, have secured the West Coast Conference's automatic bid and are also being heavily backed for glory this year.

Whether you're supporting your favorite school or any of the teams in the 32 NCAA conferences this season, find out below how you can follow all the action as it happens from every game, no matter where you are in the world, with our March Madness live stream guide.

March Madness 2020: Where and when?

The action lasts for three weeks from mid-March to early April. The tournament kicks off with Selection Sunday and the First Four.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place from March 19-22, the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight are scheduled between March 28-30, the Final Four will take place on April 4 and finally the National Championship Game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 6.

Watch March Madness online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, and Canadian broadcasters of March Madness further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching all the college basketball action, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

