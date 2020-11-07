Hot on the heels of last month's English Open, the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes once again play host to top level snooker action - read on for full details on how to get a Champion of Champions 2020 live stream, no matter where in the world you are.
With a lucrative £150,000 top prize on offer, this year's tournament marks the 10th staging event of this invitational elite event which was first won by six-times world champion Ray Reardon back in 1978.
Bringing together 16 of the world's best players, qualification is through winning one of the season's 20 qualifying snooker tournaments, with the remainder of the field determined by ranking.
Following the tournament's seven-frame group stage matches, the four winners from each pool proceed to best of 11 semi-finals, with the winners of each of those matches going through to a best of 19 frame final.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and last year's winner Neil Robertson came into this year's tournament as top seeds, in a field that also includes China's Ding Junhui and 2020 Snooker Shoot Out winner Michael Holt.
This year's tournament has already seen its fair share of drama and controversy, with Mark Allen missing a golden opportunity to score a maximum break of 147 during his group match against Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Allen went on to win that match, booking a place in the semi-finals, however that victory was overshadowed by O'Sullivan accusing the Northern Irish star of deliberating attempting to distract him while at the table.
Expect more drama in the tournament's closing stages, which you can watch by following our guide to getting a Champion of Champions 2020 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Champion of Champions 2020: Where and when?
This year's Champion of Champions is taking place at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
The tournament kicked off on Monday and runs until Sunday (November 8).
Play starts at 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT on most days.
Watch Champion of Champions 2020 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching this year's Champion of Champions, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Champion of Champions 2020. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Champion of Champions 2020 online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
Sports streaming network DAZN has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Champion of Champions 2020.
Snooker fans in the States will need to tune in at 8am ET/5am PT for the afternoon sessions, with the evening sessions set to get underway at 2pm ET/11am PT.
DAZN costs $19.99 a month and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker -with boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws.
If you find yourself unable to access DAZN coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Champion of Champions 2020 live in the UK
The great news for snooker fans in the Uk is that this year's tournament will be shown on free-to-air channel ITV4 - meaning anyone can stream the action from Milton Keynes using the channel's ITV Hub platform.
Coverage of the afternoon sessions begins at 12.45pm GMT each day on ITV1, while the evening sessions get underway at 7pm each day, with coverage generally starting at 6.45pm GMT.
How to stream Champion of Champions 2020 live in Canada
Like their neighbours in the US, DAZN has the rights to show this top level snooker tournament in Canada.
The onlineonly network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch all the remaining action from Milton Keynes without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Champion of Champions 2020 live in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to show the Champion of Champions 2020 Down Under, which is great news if you're already a Foxtel subscriber.
However, if you're a snooker fan that doesn't want to get saddled with a lengthy and expensive contract, Fox Sports' coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
If you don't currently have a Kayo Sports subscription, you can take advantage of the network's free 14-day trial to catch the remainder of the tournament. The service is otherwise priced at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously. Afternoon sessions at the Marshall Arena start at midnight, while the evening sessions are set to get underway at 6am AEDT.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.