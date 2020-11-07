With a lucrative £150,000 top prize on offer, this year's tournament marks the 10th staging event of this invitational elite event which was first won by six-times world champion Ray Reardon back in 1978.

Hot on the heels of last month's English Open, the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes once again play host to top level snooker action - read on for full details on how to get a Champion of Champions 2020 live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Bringing together 16 of the world's best players, qualification is through winning one of the season's 20 qualifying snooker tournaments, with the remainder of the field determined by ranking.

Following the tournament's seven-frame group stage matches, the four winners from each pool proceed to best of 11 semi-finals, with the winners of each of those matches going through to a best of 19 frame final.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and last year's winner Neil Robertson came into this year's tournament as top seeds, in a field that also includes China's Ding Junhui and 2020 Snooker Shoot Out winner Michael Holt.

This year's tournament has already seen its fair share of drama and controversy, with Mark Allen missing a golden opportunity to score a maximum break of 147 during his group match against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Allen went on to win that match, booking a place in the semi-finals, however that victory was overshadowed by O'Sullivan accusing the Northern Irish star of deliberating attempting to distract him while at the table.

Expect more drama in the tournament's closing stages, which you can watch by following our guide to getting a Champion of Champions 2020 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Champion of Champions 2020: Where and when?

This year's Champion of Champions is taking place at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The tournament kicked off on Monday and runs until Sunday (November 8).

Play starts at 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT on most days.

