In-between league fixtures, round three of the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams still involved in the competition. Last season's EFL Cup winners Manchester City travel to nearby side Burnley for today's round of 16 game. Don't miss a moment with our Burnley vs Man City live stream guide.

Burnley come into today's game having yet to pick up a point in the Premier League. The Clarets opened their 2020/21 top-flight campaign with a 4-2 hammering away at Leicester and were beaten 1-0 at home by Southampton a week later.

Sean Dyche's side has seen more success in the cup this year, beating fellow Premier League side Sheffield United on penalties in the second round before dispatching of the Championship's Millwall 2-0 in the third round in order to progress to the round of 16.

Manchester City started their Premier League season more strongly with a 3-1 win at Wolves on opening day. The Citizens followed that up with a 2-1 win at home to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup in order to earn a place in the round of 16.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Pep Guardiola's men, though. In their last outing, the Sky Blues were humiliated by Leicester in a 5-2 defeat at the Etihad. Despite Pep's side having the majority of possession and chances in the game, Man City gave away three penalties and ultimately sealed their own fate.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Burnley vs Man City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Burnley vs Man City: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Turf Moor on Wednesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2pm ET / 11am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4am AEST start on Thursday morning.

Watch Burnley vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Burnley vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

