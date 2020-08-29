Both sides will be looking to get their hands on their first piece of silverware in the new season with a victory today, though the traditional curtain-raising game takes place at Wembley Stadium this year with no fans in attendance.

Just a few weeks after the FA Cup final brought last season to a close, the 2020/21 English campaign gets underway as Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal in the FA Community Shield. Read on to find out how to get an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Community Shield clash online from anywhere.

The FA Community Shield is seen as the opening of a new season in English football with the champions of the previous Premier League season and the holders of the FA Cup taking part. Current Community Shield holders Manchester City are not involved this year having failed to win either the Premier League or the FA Cup.

It's a quick turnaround for both sides following the delayed conclusion to the 2019/20 season. Arsenal only played their last competitive game in that FA Cup final at the start of this month. Liverpool haven't had much longer to rest with their last Premier League game taking place on July 26.

After a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League, Arsenal saw off London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory to earn a spot in this year's Community Shield match. That marked manager Mikel Arteta's first trophy win with the club extended Arsenal's lead as the most successful FA Cup team with a 14th title.

Liverpool saw no such cup glory last season, having bean knocked out of the FA Cup at the 5th round and reaching the quarter-finals of the League Cup. The Reds were also eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 by Atlético Madrid. Despite a lack of silverware in knockout football, Liverpool held their nerve in order to secure their first league title in 30 years, toppling back-to-back winners Manchester City.

It's set to be an entertaining FA Community Shield clash regardless of the result. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Arsenal vs Liverpool no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Where and when?

Saturday's FA Community Shield match takes place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 1:30am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Community Shield further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Arsenal vs Liverpool but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

