The wait is over and the 2020 NASCAR season begins this weekend with the 62nd annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. You'll be able to watch the main race on Sunday, February 16.

NASCAR does things a bit differently than other sports as it starts out each new season with one of its biggest events of the year, the Daytona 500 also referred to as the Great American Race. The race itself is actually the culmination of Daytona Speedweeks which is made up of a week of qualifiers and practices that lead up to the Daytona 500. This year will also be the last for NASCAR's Generation 6 cars before "Next Gen" cars are introduced in 2022.

The Daytona 500 is held on a 2.5-mile long track and drivers need to complete 200 laps around the oval-shaped course to reach a total of 500 miles. Only 40 cars will compete in this year's race and Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the current favorites to take the title with 8 to 1 odds.

Last year's winner, Denny Hamlin, will also be participating in the 2020 Daytona 500. If he manages to win the race for a second year in a row, it will be the third time in his career as he also won in 2016. Austin Dillon who won in 2018 is also in the lineup but he doesn't seem to be a favorite as his odds to win are currently 40 to 1.

Whether you're a NASCAR fan in the U.S. or just want to tune in to see this year's Great American Race - we'll show you how to get a Daytona 500 live stream online from anywhere in the world so you don't miss a single lap.

How to watch the Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere online

If you're trying to watch this year's Daytona 500 from the U.S., UK or Canada, we have details on all of the official broadcasters down below. However, if you happen to be aboard this weekend and want to watch the entire race live, then you might be disappointed to find that your domestic coverage is geo-blocked when you try to stream online. That's where utilizing a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really help. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or smartphone to one that's back in your home country so that you can watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options to choose from but we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can also be used on a wide variety of devices and operating systems (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, Xbox, PS4, etc).

