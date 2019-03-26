Fortnite's Season 8, Week 2 challenges are live, and one specific challenge has players putting on their best exploration hats and roaming to the furthest reaches of the Fortnite map. While this challenge is pretty easy once you figure out exactly where you need to go, it can be a bit tricky if you're just blindly searching. This area isn't exactly at the very center of the map, but rather off to the Northwest a bit. Thankfully, we know exactly where you need to go in order to reach the Northernmost point, and how to do it fast.

How to visit the northernmost point of the island

Jump into any mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale, although I'd suggest Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. While in the Battle Bus, locate Junk Junction on the map and set a marker for the edge of the map that's found above the "N" in "Junction." As you get closer to Junk Junction, drop down and begin flying to your marker. Once you land and make your way to the edge of the map, you'll notice a sign with the letter 'N' planted in the ground (see screenshot above). As you reach the sign, the challenge will automatically mark itself as completed.

After getting close to the sign, you'll automatically have the challenge finished — it's that easy! Now that you've seen the northernmost point on the map, you're ready to head out and search for the furthest points of the South, East, and West.

