One of Fortnite's Season 8, Week 6 challenges tasks players with finding and visiting the five highest elevations located on the game's island. Getting to the highest points won't be too difficult, but finding them can be tough if you don't know what to look for. Not only can this challenge not be done in one sitting, but it'll take some effort to get to some of these peaks. No worries! We'll make sure it's as simple as possible to get this challenge done.

After getting near the sign, you're good to go! From there, you can begin heading towards the next highest elevated area, or finish your game so you can begin the search again.

Take your gaming to the next level

Astro A10 Gaming Headset ($59 at Amazon) Audio is one of the most important parts of a game, and in a game like Fortnite, being able to hear where your opponents are at all times could be the difference between life and death. KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) Stay on top of your game with thumbsticks that not only give a better grip but also feature interchangeable height levels so you can customize it howeer you want. Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon) Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays, so make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.