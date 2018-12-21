Instead of the traditional year-in-review format that some companies like to release near the end of the year showcasing your experience using their product, PlayStation is changing it up a bit with My PS4 Life. This new service creates a short personalized video based on your entire experience with the PS4, from its launch five years ago up until today.

To create one of these videos, follow these steps:

Go to http://www.playstation.com/en-gb/explore/my-ps4-life. Log in to your PlayStation Network account. Select Create my video.

At this point, a short video will be generated that you can share with your friends on social media.

Though PlayStation's United States website currently directs you to a 404 error page when you attempt to access My PS4 Life, the European servers seem to be up and running. However, it still may be experiencing technical difficulties every so often due to high demand. If this is the case, you will receive an error message telling you that something went wrong. If your video takes more than a few minutes to create, Sony states that it will be sent to the email address associated with your PlayStation Network account with 24 hours.