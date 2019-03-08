Having multiple people in your household using the same profile on all the Echo devices in your house can be a bit confusing, especially since everyone has different needs and wants from the Alexa smart assistant. Amazon has an answer for that with Alexa Voice Profiles. At the end of this guide, you'll be an expert at setting up different Alexa Voice Profiles for everyone in your home.

How to set up your first profile via your Echo Device

With your Echo device set up, say Alexa, Learn My Voice. Alexa will ask you who you are in your Amazon profile. Respond with No until your name is reached, then respond with Yes. Repeat the ten phrases that Alexa asks you to repeat. Alexa will have learned your voice!

You can also use start setting up Alexa Voice Profiles using the Alexa App for Android:

How to set up your profile via the Alexa App

Open the Amazon Alexa app. Sign in to the main Amazon Account associated with all the Echo devices in your household. Tap the Menu icon in the upper left corner of your screen. Tap Settings. Tap Alexa Account. Tap Recognized Voices. Tap Your Voice. Once on this screen, you'll be invited to create your first voice profile. Tap Begin. Follow the instructions on the next screen within 5 minutes. When finished, your voice profile will be completely set up.

Setting up additional voice profiles is as easy as downloading the Alexa App onto the mobile devices of the other members of your home, logging into your Amazon account, and following the instructions above. However, at the setup screen, tap I'm someone else and enter their first and last name as indicated on the screens below:

