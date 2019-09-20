If you ever find that you're paying for extras with your service provider that you don't really need, it's time to save a few bucks with US Mobile. Their plans are incredibly flexible, so you can pick and choose exactly what you need.

Plans start at only $4/month, making US Mobile perfect for grandparents that need simple talk and text, without all the bells and whistles. It's a great option for younger kids too who might need a lifeline to their parents in a pinch. For the more tech-savvy among us, maybe you need extra, separate service for a tablet, wireless alarm system, smartwatch, or GPS tracker. The bottom line is that not everybody needs unlimited data, and not everybody needs to pay $50 or more on their monthly service bill. If you know exactly what you want, US Mobile can help you build the perfect plan in ways other providers can't.

Besides being able to get precisely the service you need, US Mobile operates on two major nationwide networks, so you're getting the same coverage and speed as you would on other major providers. Don't like the service? There are no contracts, so you can switch it up whenever you need to. Just prepay, get through your month of service, and either top up whenever you need to, or set up autopay to keep you going.

Their app has a slick layout that makes it super easy for you to keep tabs on your talk, text, and data allocation, and top up on the fly. For the times you need more than what the app has to offer, US Mobile has 24/7/365 customer service that can get you in touch with a real person within minutes.

Let's break down US Mobile's prices to see what you get.

As you can see, the prices here are hugely competitive. Services like Ting will charge you $18 if you use up to 1000 minutes of talk. Cricket's cheapest plan starts at $25, and doesn't include data. Of course, you can always go with one of US Mobile's unlimited plans starting at $40, but even then you've got so many options for speed, and how much talk and data you want. The amount of choice is truly a beautiful thing.

Take a closer look at all of US Mobile's offers here. You're sure to find something to fit your bill! If you end up signing on with them, be sure to use the coupon code ANDCSW to get $2 off your starter kit!