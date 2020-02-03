When you look up how to delete your PlayStation Network account, you'll see a lot of answers explaining how to delete a profile from your PlayStation 4, but that's not what you may want. Instead, you may want to entirely close your PlayStation account and permanently delete it from existence so that it's lost in the ether. That you can do, but you'll need to contact Sony in order to do so.

How to delete your account

Go to PlayStation's support website. In the search bar where it asks to type in your issue or question, type close account. Select which device you'd like to close your account on. Read the following page that details what will happen after you close your account, and what information you need to have on hand (Online PSN ID, email associated with the account, payment information, serial number of console, details of a recent transaction). Scroll to the bottom of the page and select either Live Chat or Call Us.

Closing an account will result in the following:

Loss of access to any content purchased using the account.

Loss of access to any subscriptions and their entitlements.

Loss of funds in your PSN wallet.

Inability to use the same ID to create another account.

Any content you lose cannot be transferred to another account, and funds in your wallet are not returnable to you, so be careful before you contact Sony.