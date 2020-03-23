As a remote worker (and recent self-isolator), I love how video chat platforms allow me to stay in touch with friends and family. But sometimes those contacts are not available to chat when I am. Other times, I just want to send off a quick note without disrupting their daily flow. For those instances, I've come to utilize Google Duo's ability to send pre-recorded video messages. I'll show you how easy this is to do in the steps below.

How to leave a video message with Google Duo

Open the Google Duo app on your phone, tablet, or Chromebook, and make sure you're signed in with your Google account. If you've never opened the app before, you will need to grant it permissions to access your phone's microphone, camera, and contacts. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the contacts view. Tap on the contact or group you want to leave a message for. Tap on the red circular Message button at the bottom right of the screen to record your video message. In addition to video messages, you can elect to send a voice message only or you can type a note and send it as a text message.

And that's it! As I mentioned, this feature works equally well for groups as for individuals, so during your quarantine you can send a thinking of you message to your grandparents, or a silly song to your sorority sisters. Have fun with it (but don't be too annoying!).

