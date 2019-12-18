What you need to know Recorder for Pixel phones utilizes on-device machine learning to analyze and categorize audio recordings for archiving and searching.

Recorder keeps these audio transcriptions off of the Internet by only using the processors built into your Pixel phone.

Transcriptions can later be searched through by typing in the words or phrases said, and clicking on a word will take you to that point in the timeline.

Machine learning is one of the most amazing new things our smartphones can do, but it's a term that's often used and seldom understood. In a blog post, Google took the time to explain in detail how machine learning algorithms were used and implemented specifically in the new Recorder app for Pixel phones, specifically how machine learning makes this the best recording app you've ever used in your life. Recorder's simple interface is deceiving. In the back-end is a collection of code that's designed to listen to, understand, transcribe, and even classify the speech and other audio that's heard by your phone when recording with the Recorder app. While recording audio, you'll immediately notice a few things: aside from the wavelength and timeline presented, you'll also see different colors and categories appear on screen in the main tab, while the words being said are located in the transcription tab and appear in real-time. Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one!

Recorder is able to provide this real-time transcription because it's back-end code analyzes the audio coming in and cross-references it with different types of audio it's been taught to understand. Examples of understood audio categories include music, speech, whistling, a dog barking, and plenty of other common sounds. Each sound category is represented visually by using unique colors that help users quickly identify what's being heard during playback without having to actually listen to the audio. That makes a huge difference when trying to find something after the recording has finished, as you'll no longer have to sit and scrub through audio just to find what you're looking for. Recorder checks every 50ms for sound profiles but, since there are 1000 milliseconds in a second, that means the classification would constantly change and vary wildly depending on what's identified as the primary audio. To avoid this sort of crazy scatter-brained categorization of audio, Google has developed a filtering method that tosses out the junk data by cross-referencing it with longer samples of the audio that's being recorded, thus, helping better classify sounds by not constantly switching their category during listening.