Best answer: These are probably the best speakers that a tablet could have. No matter the equalizer setting in the Dolby Atmos app, or even if it is off, the speakers on the Smart Tab P10 are among some the best in higher end tablets and laptops. Great speakers for a tablet: Lenovo Smart Tab P10 ($350 at Amazon)

Lenovo Smart Tab P10 + Dolby Atmos = The Sound of Clarity The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 might tout its Amazon Alexa in Show Mode functionality as the reason to purchase the tablet, but the real marvel is the onboard speakers. The tablet features four front-facing speakers built and tuned with Dolby Atmos technology in mind, and it doesn't fail to deliver. For those who own smartphones such as the Razer Phone 2 and Samsung Galaxy S9 series, you're probably familiar with how Dolby Atmos works on these types of devices. Much like the smartphone implementation, the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 utilizes virtual surround sound implementation — the mimicking of sound coming from around you — to project room-filling sound from just four speakers.

You might ask: "What does this mean for me?" Well, the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 also comes equipped with the Dolby Atmos app, which gives different options for sound mixing through your speakers, such as a movie equalizer or a dynamic equalizer — the latter of which allows for automatic adjustments toward what you're listening to or viewing. There's also a dialogue enhancer, which does what it says and enhances dialogue in videos that contain speech. As it stands, the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 has rich, clear sound thanks to Dolby Atmos implementation, and it truly enhances the listening experience on the go. It stands up to some of the higher end tablets and laptops on the market today.

Android meets Alexa Lenovo Smart Tab P10 A fully functional Android tablet powered by Alexa Lenovo seems to have hit a solid, affordable mark with their Lenovo Smart Tab P10. Powered by Android Oreo and Amazon Alexa, it's a better option than the Amazon Fire tablets for a smooth Android Tablet experience. It's not "blow your socks away" impressive, and the Echo Show is a more elegant solution if you don't need a tablet, but it does its job, both in Show mode and Tablet mode. $350 at Amazon