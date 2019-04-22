Fortnite's Season 8, Week 8 challenges are out now, and this one will see players heading out to find a treasure map, then using it to find a hidden Battle Star. This challenge might not be the most difficult, but it can still be tricky tracking down the map if you're unfamiliar with the territory. Thankfully, we've done all of the hard work, and can show you exactly where you need to go.

Once the Battle Star pops up, simply claim it and you're done! You've found the treasure map and followed it to the prize, and are now free to continue your game or head out in search for other treasures.

