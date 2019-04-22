Fortnite's Season 8, Week 8 challenges are live now, and one of the more time-consuming trials for this week has players roaming all over the map in search of jigsaw puzzle pieces. You'll need to find seven of them in total, and while they aren't too hard to find, we've compiled a map of most of them to make your trek even easier.

After finding seven of the 16 puzzle pieces, you will be done with one of the most annoying challenges of the week and one step closer to finishing every challenge for Week 8!

Take your gaming to the next level

Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again. Keep them charging at all times with this nifty dock stand. KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) Stay on top of your game with thumbsticks that not only give a better grip, but also feature interchangeable height levels so you can customize it however you want. PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset ($75 at Amazon) Sound is one of the most important parts of a game, and in a game like Fortnite, being able to hear where your opponents are at all times could be the difference between life and death.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.