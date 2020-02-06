There are certain aspects of our phone that we've come to expect. The home screen is a customizable canvas that we can add apps and widgets to, the app drawer houses all of the applications that are downloaded, and the lock screen shows the time and notifications without giving you full access to the rest of your phone.

The lock screen is a great way to stay informed about messages, calls, emails, etc., while also adding a helpful layer of security to your device. However, if you don't care about the lock screen and find it does nothing more than slow you down, it is possible to disable it.

How to disable the lock screen on Android

We'll talk more about whether or not this is a good idea below, but first thing's first, here's what the process for disabling the lock screen on Android looks like.

Open the Settings on your phone. Tap Security. Tap Screen lock. Enter your PIN/password. Tap None. Tap Yes, remove.

Now, any time you wake up your Android phone, you'll instantly be taken to the home screen.

Similarly, if you ever find yourself wanting to re-enable the lock screen, just follow the above steps again and choose whether you want to lock your phone with a Swipe, Pattern, PIN, or Password.

Is this safe to do?