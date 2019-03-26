Fortnite's Season 8, Week 2 challenges are out now, and while players may find many of the challenges familiar, there are some harder objectives now available. Perhaps the most difficult of Week 2's challenges involves dealing damage with the pirate cannon, a new weapon that was introduced during the start of Season 8.

How to deal 100 damage with a pirate cannon in Fortnite

The reason this challenge is so hard is due to the cannon itself. It's slow, hard to maneuver, and angling your shot can be difficult for newcomers. By entering the right game mode and with a bit of a luck, you should be able to complete this challenge in no time.

In the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite, make sure to select Team Rumble as your intended game mode. Once the game begins, make sure to drop and land near one of the seven pirate camps located on the game's map. Try to aim for one closest to the in-game circle to maximize your chance of seeing someone. Instead of running around with the cannon, simply wait for battles to pop up near you. As battles begin around you, begin firing down at unsuspecting enemies. The cannon has a bit of a drop after it fires, so make sure you're angling your shots correctly by aiming higher than you normally would.

After you manage to secure a cannon and a proper spot, it's all about waiting for the right moment to strike. Large battles happen often inside Team Rumble, so you should be able to get a couple of shots off on enemies who might notice you. The cannonball does 50 splash damage to enemies and 100 damage if you manage to directly hit them, so just keep trying and you should complete this challenge in no-time.

