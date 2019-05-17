The process is pretty simple and must be done by logging into Crave.ca and going into account management.

The series finale of Game of Thrones is upon us! For many Canadians, you may have subscribed to Crave with the HBO add-on exclusively to watch the final season live, but once the show is over you may have no desire to keep that subscription active. With Crave subscriptions set for auto-renewals, you'll want to cancel your subscription before your credit card is charged for another month.

I find it surprising that "because Game of Thrones is ending" isn't one of the available options for cancelling, as I'm sure that would be a very popular choice. Once cancellation is confirmed, you'll retain access to your Crave subscription until your renewal date at which point your subscription will end.

But before your subscription ends (or perhaps before you cancel the HBO portion of your account), I suggest binging through the first season of Barry. It's a dark comedy about a hitman-turned-aspiring-actor, starring Bill Hader as the titular character. It's a great show and the The second season just recently premiered on HBO and it might just be end up as justification for keeping that HBO subscription an extra couple of months — or consolation if you forgot to cancel your subscription before it automatically renewed.

Once you're done watching, get out and play

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.