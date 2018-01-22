How do I back up and restore text messages on Android?
Backing up text messages on Android isn't part of Google's cloud service, mainly because Google isn't in the text messaging business.
But if you want to make sure you never lose texts again — whether by mistake or when switching over to a different device — here's how to do it, using an app appropriately called SMS Backup & Restore by SyncTech Pty Ltd.
How to backup your SMS messages
The first thing you'll need to do is download the free SMS Backup & Restore app from the Google Play Store.
- Launch the Google Play Store from your home screen or app drawer.
- Tap the search bar and search for SMS Backup and Restore.
Tap SMS Backup & Restore by SyncTech Pty Ltd, which should be the top result.
- Tap Install.
- Tap Accept.
Tap Open once the app has been installed.
- Tap Backup once the app has opened.
- Tap OK if you're fine with using a default folder on your device, or tap Custom Folder if you want to store your backups on a MicroSD card or in a specific folder on your phone.
Tap the checkbox next to the things you want backed up, especially the text messages (it's why you're here, right?).
- Tap the checkbox next to Call Logs if you want them backed up.
- Tap the file name next to Text Messages if you want to re-title it yourself.
Tap the checkboxes next to Include MMS Messages and/or Include Emojis/Special characters if you want those included in the backups.
- Optionally, tap Selected Conversations Only if you only want specific text conversations backed up. A window will pop up that lets you select the specific convos you want backed up.
- Tap your choice between Local Backup only or Local Backup and Upload, which reveals options to upload to Google Drive, Dropbox, or to Email. To upload your backup, you'll need to install an Add-on for SMS Backup & Restore.
Tap OK.
If you decide to only back up your messages locally, you'll get a message warning that you risk losing your backups if you lose or damage your device. You'll also be warned that if you set backups to be stored in the default internal storage, you'll want to transfer them to an external storage device whenever you decide to switch phones.
Your text message conversations will now automatically be backed up to wherever you chose to back them up!
How to restore your SMS messages
Once you've got your SMS messages backed up (again, if you just found this article and didn't have your messages backed up somehow, you're essentially out of luck), you can restore them on a new device or on the same one.
- Launch SMS Backup & Restore from your home screen or app drawer.
- Tap Restore.
Tap the checkboxes next to the backups you want to restore. Depending on what you chose to back up, you may have both call logs and SMS messages.
- Tap the arrow next to the SMS messages backups if you have multiple backups stored and want to restore a specific one.
- Tap Restore.
Tap OK. This info box informs you that to restore your messages you'll need to temporarily set SMS Backup and Restore as your default messaging app.
- Tap Yes. Your messages and/or call logs will start restoring.
Tap Close once the restore is completed.
And there you have it! Your messages (and maybe even your call logs) have been restored! If you've decided to back up your data to a cloud service, you should also be able to restore your old messages onto a new phone by following the same steps. Since the data is stored in an XML file, it's compatible with any Android device, no matter the make or model.
Reader comments
Windows Phone had it better years ago. They were synced with Onedrive. We're in 2018 and there not options into a messaging app to backup texts? Really Android?
In Android, messaging apps are a mess anyway. so, not surprised.
My text messaging app Texpert has a backup and restore feature:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nick.mowen.texpert
Seriously. I can't believe this is not easier. It's the only reason why I envy WhatsApp or similar services.
I've been using this for years, but it boggles my mind that with Google Drive they haven't done this themselves.
Apparently high ranking fbi personal aren't aware of this technique!!! I'm looking at you Lisa and Peter!!!!
I love SMS Backup & Restore.
It's a bit annoying that Google backs up phone calls but not messages, but...I guess they see phone calls as more of a priority.
Yeah, ever since I learned about this app late last year, it has been the best thing ever for me. No more lost calls and messages every time I switch phones.
Just backup the old phone data to Drive and restore the messages and call history after setting up the new phone.
Oreo does this now in the system backup options. I just used it on my Pixel and it worked GREAT! I've used SMS Backup every time before that, but it is now finally in the native backup options. Not as many options/controls still (no MMS), but for what I use texting for it was perfect.
I was about to say the same thing. I noticed this as well. I thought it would be the subject of this story when I read the headline, but I guess they missed this one.
Instructions please! The less apps I need to download the better! I've used SMS Backup & Restore but it's not as smooth a process as this article makes it out to be.
In the phone settings, go to System and then Backup. At the bottom, you should see SMS text messages. Not really anything you can change here (that I know of?), but when I did a factory reset and then restored my most recent backup, my text messages all came back (and call history as well).
That's cool!
I think this article is the most ideal option because many phones still don't have Oreo and might not get it. Actually, it seems more possible to be transferring things from a phone with an "older" OS to one with Oreo possibly.
Indeed, I know those with Oreo are the minority so this article is still on point!
According to the description in the Play Store this has ads and I see no pay option to disable them... Ads are an absolute no-go for me... Is there an in-app purchase I'm missing to get rid of them?
I thought Android Messages was part of the Google cloud backup? All you had to do was restore the app after a factory reset?
It's a newer feature, guess they didn't have it before