While a handful of major PlayStation 4 exclusives are still on the way, such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, it looks like we might know about one of the next big PlayStation games to be announced. A job listing at Guerrilla Games, the developers of Horizon Zero Dawn, has been spotted, requesting technical artists to work on the environments of Horizon. Considering that Horizon Zero Dawn released years ago, this would appear to point towards a sequel.

Still, the idea that Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a sequel isn't surprising. Horizon Zero was well-received critically and has sold 10 million since its release in 2017. The PlayStation 5 is set to release in holiday 2020 and PlayStation will likely be talking about next-generation games from Sony Worldwide Studios as the PlayStation 5 gets closer. It'll be interesting to see if the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is a cross-generation game or fully exclusive to the new console.

Horizon Zero Dawn tells the story of humanity far into the future, in a world where advanced machines roam the Earth and people are divided into primitive tribes. A young woman named Aloy yearns to learn more about the world and her discovery sets off a journey that is both the key to understanding humanity's past and its possible future.

