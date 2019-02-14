Our pick Honor 8X Showing its age Huawei P20 Lite Right now, the Honor 8X is one of the best phones under $300. It combines a gorgeous two-tone design at the back with powerful hardware in the form of the Kirin 710, and the 3750mAh battery easily delivers over a day's worth of use. The rear camera is pretty great when you consider what the phone costs, and overall Honor has managed to craft a phone that ticks all the right boxes. $295 at Honor UK Pros Gorgeous two-tone design

Should you buy the Honor 8X or the Huawei P20 Lite?

Both the Honor 8X and Huawei P20 Lite cost about the same, with just $15 separating both handsets. But there's a huge gulf when you look at the features on offer. The Honor 8X pulls ahead when it comes to the design thanks to a two-tone finish at the back that looks stunning. Honor has consistently rolled out gorgeous devices over the course of the last two years, and the Honor 8X is its best showing yet.

The Honor 8X looks gorgeous and performs better than the P20 Lite — while costing the same amount of money.

The Honor 8X is powered by the Kirin 710 chipset, which has four Cortex A73 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz along with four energy-efficient A53 cores. The "big" A73 cores do the heavy lifting, giving the 8X a noticeable performance difference over the P20 Lite, which has eight A53 cores. The 8X also performs better at gaming thanks to the Mali-G51, which has four cores versus the dual-core Mali-T830 on the P20 Lite.

You also get a dedicated MicroSD slot on the Honor 8X, which can hold SD cards up to 400GB. The P20 Lite, meanwhile, has a hybrid slot with the secondary SIM doubling up as an SD card slot.

Category Honor 8X Huawei P20 Lite Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8 Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 2340x1080 (19.5:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 5.84-inch IPS LCD, 2280x1080 (19:9) Chipset Kirin 710

4 x 2.2GHz Cortex A73 + 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex A53

Mali-G51 MP4 Kirin 659

4 x 2.36GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex A53

Mali-T830 MP2 RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB 32GB/64GB MicroSD slot Yes (up to 400GB)

Dedicated slot Yes (up to 400GB)

Hybrid slot Rear camera 1 20MP f/1.8 PDAF 16MP f/2.2 PDAF Rear camera 2 2MP 2MP Front camera 16MP f/2.0 16MP f/2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE Audio 3.5mm jack

Single speaker 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 3750mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable Charging Micro-USB

10W USB-C

18W Water resistance No rating No rating Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8mm

175 g 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4mm

145g Colors Blue, Black, Red, Pink Blue, Black, Pink

As stated above, the Kirin 710 gives the Honor 8X an advantage when it comes to the day-to-day performance, and the phone is also running a newer version of EMUI. Both devices are still on Oreo, but EMUI 8.2 on the Honor 8X comes with a host of bug fixes, and Honor is currently testing the Pie beta build for the device. While the P20 Lite is also slated to receive the Pie update, there's no timeline for it just yet.

The Honor 8X also takes the lead in terms of battery life, and it'll get the Pie update faster.

Continuing to the battery side of things, the Honor 8X features a 3750mAh battery that easily delivers over a day's worth of usage consistently. EMUI's aggressive memory management allows you to eke the most out of the battery, but the one downside in this area is that the phone charges over Micro-USB.

Overall, it's easy to see that the Honor 8X offers more value for your money. For under $300, it's one of the best phones in the market today, and as we've said over and over again, it's a shame neither device is available for sale officially in the U.S.

