What you need to know
- HMD will store all device data from Nokia phones at a Google Cloud facility in Finland.
- The Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, and Nokia 3.2 are the first devices to make the switch.
- Older Nokia phones will be migrated with the Android Q update.
HMD Global came under intense pressure earlier this year after it was discovered that a few Nokia 7 Plus units "mistakenly" sent device data to China. HMD has apologised for the error, and is now taking measures to ensure it doesn't happen again.
HMD has announced that it is moving its data collection center to Europe for improving device security and providing a better customer experience for Nokia users. The phone activation and performance data for all Nokia phones going forward will be stored at the Google Cloud facility in Hamina, Finland.
This change aims to add additional levels of security and privacy. HMD plans to make use of Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and consultancy firm CGI´s data science expertise to deliver better data security. This move also ensures that the data collected by Nokia devices will be covered by EU data privacy guidelines under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 2.2 will be the first Nokia phones to start storing data at the new center, with HMD noting that data from older Nokia devices will be migrated following the Android Q update later in the year.
HMD Global's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas also mentioned that the move will allow the brand to deliver updates faster:
Fans world-wide value our unique product promise; that every Nokia smartphone on Android One will receive regular security updates for 3 years, alongside OS upgrades for 2 years.
We want every Nokia smartphone to stay fresh for longer and to ensure everyone can enjoy the latest innovations from Google, and so we strive to bring the latest OS upgrades from Android faster than any other manufacturer. This is why consumers can rely on their Nokia smartphone, they just keep on getting better with time.
We want to remain open and transparent about how we collect and store device activation data and want to ensure people understand why and how it improves their phone experience. This change aims to further reinforce our promise to our fans for a pure, secure and up to date Android, with an emphasis on security and privacy through our data servers in Finland.