HMD Global came under intense pressure earlier this year after it was discovered that a few Nokia 7 Plus units "mistakenly" sent device data to China. HMD has apologised for the error, and is now taking measures to ensure it doesn't happen again.

HMD has announced that it is moving its data collection center to Europe for improving device security and providing a better customer experience for Nokia users. The phone activation and performance data for all Nokia phones going forward will be stored at the Google Cloud facility in Hamina, Finland.

This change aims to add additional levels of security and privacy. HMD plans to make use of Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and consultancy firm CGI´s data science expertise to deliver better data security. This move also ensures that the data collected by Nokia devices will be covered by EU data privacy guidelines under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 2.2 will be the first Nokia phones to start storing data at the new center, with HMD noting that data from older Nokia devices will be migrated following the Android Q update later in the year.

HMD Global's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas also mentioned that the move will allow the brand to deliver updates faster: