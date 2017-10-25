Oreo beta is now available for the Nokia 8, other Nokia devices to follow soon.

Back in September, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas‏ teased Oreo running on a Nokia 8, with the executive stating that the company will roll out the update once it's "perfect." Sarvikas‏ also said at the time that the company would be willing to open up a beta program for those interested in testing out beta builds, and it is doing just that now. In a recent tweet, Sarvikas‏ has announced that Oreo beta builds are now available for the Nokia 8, with other devices in its portfolio — the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 — added to the program shortly.

Announcing Nokia phones beta labs! Be the first to test #AndroidOreo on #Nokia8 (physical Oreos not included!) https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/GNiNrK31B0 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 25, 2017

If you have a Nokia 8 and are interested in testing out the Oreo beta update, you'll have to hit up this link, register for an account and validate your device's IMEI number and your carrier. Once you're enrolled, you'll receive the latest build as an OTA update. If you decide to not receive beta updates, you can deregister your device from the program, which will kick your device back to the public release channel.

You'll be able to share your feedback with HMD Global with the Feedback app, which comes pre-loaded on all Nokia phones. The program is limited to the Nokia 8 right now, but we'll let you know once HMD Global starts taking registrations for the other devices in its portfolio.

Sign up for Oreo beta for the Nokia 8