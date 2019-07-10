The latest content patch for Fortnite is out, and while there aren't any serious gameplay tweaks to be made, the third 9.30 content patch does include the addition of a brand new item, and it's a controversial one. The newest item - the Air Strike - is a throwable item similar to the grenades or Rift-to-Go's found in the game. Much like its name suggests, the Air Strike item will call in a barrage of bombs from the sky at wherever a player throws it. As the video below shows, the barrage of bombs that drop from the sky do quite the damage, and they look able to take down both buildings and players with their power.

Needless to say, the Air Strike has taken the Fortnite world by storm. While some enjoy the new innovative item, many question whether or not it will become too unfair in the game. With the Fortnite World Cup also taking place in a couple of weeks, many players have wondered if it will be able to be used in the competition, and just what that will mean for players taking part in the World Cup. For now, the item is in the game and free to use, so if you want to check it out, jump in and see what it's like.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale and Creative portions of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Air Strike

A thrown canister of colored smoke that calls in a flurry of missiles from above.

Once the canister comes to rest, missiles will spawn after a short delay.

Missiles spawn about 120 meters above the smoke canister.

Missiles aim for random points within a 9 meters radius of the thrown object.

A total of 20 missiles are spawned.

Each missile has an explosion radius of 3.5 meters.

Each missile deals 75 damage to players and 200 damage to structures.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, and Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 1.

Max stack size of 2.

Creative + Prefabs/Galleries

Sport a new paint job and create off-road courses using Car Gallery B!

Snow & Mud Floor Gallery

Grass & Sand Floor Gallery

Lava Floor Gallery

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

