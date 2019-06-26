The latest content patch for Fortnite is out, and while there aren't any serious gameplay tweaks to be made, the 9.30 content patch does include a ton of weapon changes. Not only is the Revolver making its way back into the game, but the Pump Shotgun is also getting unvaulted and joining the current lineup of weapons. To make room for some of the changes, the Rare Tactical Assault Rifle will be headed to the Vault, along with the Impulse Grenades, Rift-To-Go, and Pirate Cannons.

The Pump Shotgun isn't the only weapon getting unvaulted, as the Suppressed SMG and Shockwave Grenades are also back for the time being. You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes.

Revolver

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

Fires Medium Ammo.

Holds 6 rounds.

Vaulted

Rare Tactical Assault Rifle

Impulse Grenades

Rift-To-Go

Pirate Cannon

Unvaulted

Uncommon and Rare Pump Shotgun

Shockwave Grenade

Suppressed SMG

Weapon/Item Changes

Headshot Multiplier for Tactical Shotgun increased from 2 to 2.25

Base accuracy for Burst SMG increased by 13.6%

Base damage for Burst SMG increased from 23/24/25 to 24/25/26

Increased the Epic and Legendary Infantry Rifle clip size from 8 to 10

Increased player damage for Minigun from 18/19 to 20/21

Reduced clip size for DrumGun from 50 to 40

Reduced fire rate for Drumgun from 9 to 8

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

