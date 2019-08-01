The latest content update for Fortnite — the 10.00 patch — is out today, and with it comes the introduction of the latest season for the battle royale. With Fortnite now officially in its tenth season, some big changes come to the game, including the addition of a gigantic mech and the removal of a lot of items.

By far the biggest change to the world of Fortnite is the B.R.U.T.E., a mech suit that will drop into the game along with the battle bus. The mech is made for two people to pilot, with one controlling movement and the other controlling its weapons, and is clearly going to result in some major changes to play styles.

Also coming to the game is Rift Zones, areas of the map that seem to feature former locations in the game with new gameplay changes attached to them. According to the trailer for Season X, there will be areas with restrictions to things like looting, and even the return of past locations like Dusty Depot.

Needless to say, Season X brings with it some hefty changes to Fortnite, so make sure to jump in and check them out as soon as you can. You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portions of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Weapons + Items

Brute

This vehicle can be operated by up to two players. If two players are operating it, one (the driver) controls movement, while the other (the gunner) rains down missiles and shotgun shots.

The driver is able to dash into combat, super Jump to victory, stomp enemies and structures into the ground, and do anything you would normally harvest will grant materials when destroyed.

The passenger has two weapons at their disposal: a shotgun and a missile launcher.

New Overshield mechanic: Consumes 200 of any Material type to create a personal overshield for 5 seconds to protect you in the mech.

Vaulted Items

Baller

Quad Crasher

Flint Knock Pistol

Shadow Bomb

Semi-Auto Sniper

Tactical Assault Rifle

Mounted Turret

Air Strike

Gameplay

Missions are a series of thematic objectives that grant rewards. As you complete these objectives, you'll earn Battle Stars, XP, and exclusive cosmetic items.

For a full look at the list of updates that hit Fortnite earlier today, make sure to head over to the Epic Games blog and check them all out, as there are quite a bit across all three game modes.

