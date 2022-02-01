HBO Max has been a staple of the pandemic, bringing us plenty of old and new movies and shows that have kept us entertained while stuck at home. Now, more people will be able to enjoy it as WarnerMedia reveals a second wave of European launches.

On February 1, WarnerMedia announced that HBO Max will arrive in 15 additional European countries. This will bring its total availability up to 61 countries after two major expansions throughout 2021, continuing the streaming service's staged rollout.

The following countries will be able to access HBO Max starting March 8:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

The Czech Republic

Hungary

Moldova

Montenegro

The Netherlands

North Macedonia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

WarnerMedia also announced that the streaming service would continue its rollout in six more countries later this year, including Greece, Turkey, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, and Lithuania. However, WarnerMedia did not give a specific date.

HBO Max has quickly risen in popularity over the pandemic thanks to immediate streaming access to new theatrical releases, including films like "The Matrix Resurrections." The service is available on a variety of devices, including the best Android phones and the PS5, and now has a cheaper ad-supported plan to better compete with rival platforms like Hulu.

The news of its expansion comes right on the heels of AT&T announcing that it's spinning off WarnerMedia for $43 billion ahead of the planned merger with Discovery Inc., which was announced last year. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 and will allow the combined media companies to better compete with Netflix and Disney+.