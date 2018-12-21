It can happen for any variety of reasons. Maybe you're cleaning your bathroom and accidentally bump your phone off the counter. Perhaps you were listening to music in the shower and it falls out of your slippery hands while you're getting out. Maybe you were doing something else and it just met its fate.

No matter how it happens, it's not all that uncommon for people to drop their phones in the toilet. Yeah, it may sound gross, but if you have a smartphone and take it into the bathroom with you, you're opening the risk of that happening.

Unfortunately, one of our AC forum members was recently met with this doom.