It can happen for any variety of reasons. Maybe you're cleaning your bathroom and accidentally bump your phone off the counter. Perhaps you were listening to music in the shower and it falls out of your slippery hands while you're getting out. Maybe you were doing something else and it just met its fate.

No matter how it happens, it's not all that uncommon for people to drop their phones in the toilet. Yeah, it may sound gross, but if you have a smartphone and take it into the bathroom with you, you're opening the risk of that happening.

Unfortunately, one of our AC forum members was recently met with this doom.

Lefank

So I was cleaning the bathroom and literally picked my phone up and dropped it in the toilet and submerged it in water. I pulled it out and made a phone call and noticed the top speaker was Fuzzy and I could not hear anything. So I turn the phone upside down and let it sit for a while and then tried it again an hour later and it was a little better. Then I turned on some music at full blast and...

Robisan

If it was a Pixel 2 you could've said you dropped a deuce...

Almeuit

Ensure to sanitize it! :P

Now, be honest with yourself. Have you ever dropped your phone in the toilet?

