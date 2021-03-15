During good and bad economic times, one surefire way to either make some money or save some money is to dabble in the smartphone and tech gadget reseller marketplace. If you're anything like us, you probably have a drawer (or closet) full of old gadgets that could use a new home or be of use to someone else. Even if those devices are beyond salvage, you can still responsibly donate or recycle them. Alternatively, you might be in the market for a new device but are considering buying a used phone to save some money.
We noticed a discussion on the AC forums about this very topic:
We want to hear from you — Have you ever bought or sold an Android phone on a third-party reseller site like Swappa? What was your experience like?
Join the conversation in the forums!
I'm here for the Huawei P50's gigantic, ridiculous camera modules
Huawei may defy market challenges in 2021 with ludicrously huge image sensors in its upcoming P50 smartpthones.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
The long-awaited POCO F1 successor will finally be unveiled on March 30
The long-awaited successor to the POCO F1 will debut at an event in India on March 30. It is rumored to feature a 120Hz screen and a new Snapdragon 800-series chipset.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.