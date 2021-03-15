Galaxy S10 page on SwappaSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

During good and bad economic times, one surefire way to either make some money or save some money is to dabble in the smartphone and tech gadget reseller marketplace. If you're anything like us, you probably have a drawer (or closet) full of old gadgets that could use a new home or be of use to someone else. Even if those devices are beyond salvage, you can still responsibly donate or recycle them. Alternatively, you might be in the market for a new device but are considering buying a used phone to save some money.

We noticed a discussion on the AC forums about this very topic:

Just curious if anyone has bought off of SWAPPA, they have Mint Note 20 Ultra for around 800.00. Is it trust worthy?, good deal? I would buy unless the seller has an excellent rating and has sold at least a 1000 items.

mustang7757
I've bought few devices from them and look for what you mentioned and went smoothly

James Rogers2
Yes it’s safe. I’ve sold and purchased from swappa with no problems. They verify Imei numbers to check and make sure it’s not reported stolen and that it’s paid off. Plus they use PayPal so your purchase is secure if you have any issues.

Morty2264
I've heard great things about Swappa! Plenty of users around the forums have used them and have had not only successful purchases, but had found excellent deals in the process!

BerryBubbles
I bought my Tab s6 tablet from Swappa. I received the device, pen, book cover keyboard, book cover case, screen protector, extra nibs &amp; the original box. You just have to do your research on the seller &amp; be patient for a good deal. Good Luck. :)

We want to hear from you — Have you ever bought or sold an Android phone on a third-party reseller site like Swappa? What was your experience like?

