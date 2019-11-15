Google Mesages on a Pixel 3Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

Yesterday, November 14, was an exciting day for the state of messaging on Android. At long last, Google flipped the switch and began rolling out its RCS chat functionality for everyone in the U.S. — regardless of what phone or carrier you have.

RCS brings a heap of features to the Google Messages app, including typing indicators, better group chats, high-quality photo sharing, and more.

Looking through the AC forums, its rollout has a lot of people talking.

msm0511

I've been using the hack that enabled it, but this is great news!

gernerttl

Holy RCS Batman! I'm RCS enabled! I opted into the Google Messages Beta program and installed the beta version. When I opened it, it enabled RCS. P.S. I'm Verizon with the Verizon Note 10+ 5G.

iFortWorth

And it should be noted it's a rollout. But Google is starting this immediately.

