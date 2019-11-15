Yesterday, November 14, was an exciting day for the state of messaging on Android. At long last, Google flipped the switch and began rolling out its RCS chat functionality for everyone in the U.S. — regardless of what phone or carrier you have.

RCS brings a heap of features to the Google Messages app, including typing indicators, better group chats, high-quality photo sharing, and more.

Looking through the AC forums, its rollout has a lot of people talking.