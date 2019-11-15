Yesterday, November 14, was an exciting day for the state of messaging on Android. At long last, Google flipped the switch and began rolling out its RCS chat functionality for everyone in the U.S. — regardless of what phone or carrier you have.
RCS brings a heap of features to the Google Messages app, including typing indicators, better group chats, high-quality photo sharing, and more.
Looking through the AC forums, its rollout has a lot of people talking.
Now, we want to hear from you! Have you enabled RCS chat in Google Messages?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Files by Google gains casting in the latest update
The latest update to the Files by Google app has added the ability to cast your media files locally without using any data. This feature was previously tested in beta back in September but it is now rolling out in the most stable version.
Samsung releases fourth Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy S10 series
The fourth Android 10 beta build for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e is now being rolled out.
Motorola RAZR has a secret 'Retro RAZR' mode that takes you back to 2004
The new Motorola RAZR comes with a fun Easter egg that can turn the phone into a RAZR V3 from 2004.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!