Either way, the wait was well worth it because this game is perfectly optimized for mobile and is stupid-fun to play.

It's pretty ridiculous how long it took Happy Wheels to be ported to Android. The mobile versions for both Android and iOS were announced back in 2015, with the iOS version released shortly thereafter. Five years later, it's finally found its way to the Play Store. Then again, ridiculousness seems to be a big part of the Happy Wheels brand, so I'm inclined to give the developers a pass.

Happy Wheels is a 2D side-scrolling racing game that features physics-based obstacle courses punctuated by moments of extreme ultra-violence. There are currently four characters to choose from — a businessman on a Segway, a father and son pair on a bicycle, a man strapped into a rocket wheelchair, and a woman riding a mobility scooter — with 15 levels for each that are designed to troll you at every turn. Two more characters are also features as coming later, so you can expect more content to be added to this game over time.

Each level is designed with a series of deadly traps that you must deftly maneuver your character through. The controls stay the same but each vehicle has unique physics that add a nice extra layer of difficulty to contend with.

But who are we kidding? People love to play Happy Wheels because of the gruesome deaths that you can put these hapless characters through. If things are a bit too gruesome for your sensibilities, you can turn off the blood particle effects in the settings. That won't stop your riders from getting absolutely torn to shreds with limbs flying every which way, but at least there's a bit less blood involved.

I played this game on the Razer Phone 2 and oh boy does this game really fly on phones with a higher display refresh rate. A game like Happy Wheels is just perfect for mobile, because you can enjoy it in quick bursts and it's a great way to waste some time.

There are a few missing features that I would have liked to see included here, especially since we've had to wait five years. There's no level editor, and while you can view replays there's no integration for sharing those replays on social media. Then again, this is a free app we're talking about so I really can't complain.