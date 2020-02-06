Take-Two Interactive has shared its Q3 2020 financial report, showing the performance of multiple different games and the company as a whole. Of immediate note is Grand Theft Auto V, which has crossed 120 million units sold-in. Grand Theft Auto V was previously established as the best-selling game of the decade in the U.S. Grand Theft Auto Online exceeded Take-Two's expectations due to the launch of the Diamond Casino update.

While the GTA juggernaut continues, western adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold in 29 million copies. The PC version launched late in 2019, which helped propel this number up. Borderlands 3 has sold in almost 8 million units, up from 7 million back in November 2019. The Outer Worlds has crossed 2 million copies sold in since launch, which "significantly succeeded expectations."

Take-Two also noted that the new studio Cloud Chamber, established to work on the next BioShock game, "will be in development for the next several years."

When asked about the departure of Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that "Rockstar Games individually, and Take-Two as a whole, are a team sport. The team leader at Rockstar Games is Sam Houser, who founded the label, and we believe in the entire team, led by Sam. We feel really great about it, even as we wish Dan well on the next chapter in his career."