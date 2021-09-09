What you need to know
- Gran Turismo 7 is the next main entry in the iconic racing series.
- It is expected to release on March 4, 2022.
- PlayStation has confirmed that those who purchase Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 can upgrade it to PS5 for $10.
Today's PlayStation Showcase keeps the hits coming. Sony and developer Polyphony Digital unveiled a new look at Gran Turismo 7, the highly-anticipated driving simulator making its way to PS5 and PS4. Sony also revealed that Gran Turismo 7 is expected to release on March 4, 2022.
According to a blog post from Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi, "The objective for GT7 in current culture today, is to design a game to convey everything from the last 150 years of car and racing culture, whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering cars for the first time."
The driving simulation will feature advanced time and weather simulations that Polyphony Digital spent years researching. Yamaichi said, "Referencing a massive amount of meteorological observation data, we have recreated spatial / time of day conditions for particle size distribution and concentration distribution of aerosol particles in the atmosphere on a global environmental scale."
After some controversy that Horizon Forbidden West would not be receiving a free upgrade, PlayStation walked back on its decision in a blog post. This is also where CEO Jim Ryan specifically noted that future cross-gen releases, including Gran Turismo 7, would feature a $10 upgrade path for those who initially purchase it on PlayStation 4 but want to eventually get the PlayStation 5 version.
This will be the first mainline entry in the series since Gran Turismo 6 in 2013, which first released on PlayStation 3. The PlayStation 4 notably went without a main series entry.
