I already wrote about the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro being on sale for Prime Day, but there's another model audiophiles may want to consider if they aren't looking to spend over $100. Instead of going for the more expensive model, pick up the standard Razer BlackShark V2. It has almost all of the bells and whistles that the V2 Pro does, but it lacks a wireless connection. If you're fine with that, you can get one of Razer's best headsets for less today.

The BlackShark V2 sports TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, a detachable cardioid microphone, passive noise cancellation, cooling gel-infused memory foam earcups, and THX Spatial Surround Sound. You can get that all bundled with a USB DAC for just $75.