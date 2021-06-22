I already wrote about the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro being on sale for Prime Day, but there's another model audiophiles may want to consider if they aren't looking to spend over $100. Instead of going for the more expensive model, pick up the standard Razer BlackShark V2. It has almost all of the bells and whistles that the V2 Pro does, but it lacks a wireless connection. If you're fine with that, you can get one of Razer's best headsets for less today.
The BlackShark V2 sports TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, a detachable cardioid microphone, passive noise cancellation, cooling gel-infused memory foam earcups, and THX Spatial Surround Sound. You can get that all bundled with a USB DAC for just $75.
Razer BlackShark V2 | $24 off at Amazon
Not looking to spend over $100 this Prime Day? You can get all of the best features of the BlackShark V2 Pro for less with the standard BlackShark V2 model. The biggest difference? It sports a wired connection, but you're still being treating to THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound and cooling gel-infused earcups.
Some of the best gaming headsets are on sale today, so even if this one doesn't catch your eye, there are plenty of other to browse through. Brands like Razer, HyperX, Astro, and SteelSeries are some of the most trusted in the business, and you can't go wrong with any one them. While I only have the BlackShark V2 Pro model myself, I can attest to how comfortable the design is. It only iterated on the solid foundation of the standard BlackShark V2.
If you're in the market for a new headset, now's definitely the time to buy one. You likely won't find better deals than today until possibly Black Friday, and by then you may find the model you want sold out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
